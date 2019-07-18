|
|
Gerald E. "Jerry" Ladd, 87, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019, at his home. He was born September 29, 1931 in Litchfield to Arthur & Hazel (Mohr) Ladd. Jerry was married September 21, 1968 to Vera Anderson and she survives.
Jerry was formerly employed at Null's Dairy in Hillsdale, a former Hillsdale Police officer and retired from Hillsdale Tool. Jerry was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, class of 1950. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. Jerry was a member of the Hillsdale American Legion for the past 57 years. He was a former Little League coach and a volunteer at the Hillsdale Hospital in the laundry dept. Jerry never met a stranger-always had coffee and his homemade cookies ready for anyone who walked in the backdoor at home.
Surviving besides his wife Vera are three children, Martha Ladd of Silver Spring, Maryland, Jeffrey Ladd and Lorraine Ladd, both of Hillsdale; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Louella) Ladd, Margaret Ladd Dunton and Duane Ladd. Jerry was also survived by many-many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAdele Gochanour Ladd and three siblings, Velma Cook, Paul Ladd and Ted Ladd.
Memorial services for Gerald Ladd will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or Hillsdale High, Class of 1950. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 18, 2019