Gerald E. "Jerry" Mosher, 83, of Camden, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home. He was born December 25, 1936 in Mosherville to Leon and Clarice (Burbank) Mosher. He married Lila Moyer on October 10, 1956 and she survives.
In the interest of public health and safety, private funeral services will be held with burial at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcast of the service on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM by visiting the tribute wall of Jerry's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.