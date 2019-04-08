|
|
Gerald E. "Jerry" Steward, age 79, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born Sept. 30, 1939 in Jonesville to Raymond & Helen (Guy) Steward.
Jerry retired from Hillsdale Tool, he was a graduate of Jonesville High School, class of 1957. After high school, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force serving from 1957 – 1961. Before and after retirement, Jerry enjoyed bowling all over the United States and fishing in many bass tournaments around the state. Jerry also coached Girls Fast Pitch Softball in Jonesville for many years.
Jerry is survived by two sons, Craig Steward of Jonesville and Mark Steward of Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Roger, Lorene "Beanie" and Ronald in infancy.
There will be a memorial visitation for Jerry Steward on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m., at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Private family interment with military honors will take place at the Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor Mary Sweet officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jonesville Athletic Boosters Association.
For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019