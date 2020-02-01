|
|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Engelhardt, 59, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 2, 1960, in Sacramento, Calif., to Glenn and Linda (Martin) Engelhardt.
On Sept. 2, 2007, Jerry married Christine Heller. She survives.
Jerry was a former tool and die maker. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the Jonesville Eagles Lodge and had attended First United Methodist Church in Hillsdale.
In addition to his wife Christine, surviving are three children, Jerry (Hannah) Engelhardt, Howard Engelhardt and Jessica Carpenter; two grandchildren, Brandon and Robert; siblings Teresa (Fred) Wagner and Susan (Dave) Vavro; and a best-friend of 48 years, John Boulton and family.
There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time. A celebration of Jerry's life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020