Gerald L. "Jerry" Spier, 83, of Reading, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana. He was born April 14, 1937 in Plymouth to Ray and Helen (Williamson) Spier. He married Lona Daglow on September 14, 1957 and she preceded him in death in 2009.
Funeral and graveside services for Jerry Spier will be private. Public visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 11-2 and 4-7 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. No more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and face coverings with social distancing will be required.
To view the full obituary and send online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.