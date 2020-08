Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Lee Todd, 79, of North Adams, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier, Ohio.

Per Gerald's request, cremation has taken place, with interment being held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

