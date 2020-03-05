|
Glen Eugene Carlisle, age 88, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care in Coldwater. He was born August 1, 1931 in Hillsdale to Lewis and Mary (Fenstermaker) Carlisle. Glen married Sharon Morr on September 18, 1955 and she survives.
Glen graduated from Hillsdale High School and he worked as a tool and die maker for Johnson Controls in Manchester, retiring in 1992 after 21 years of service. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Glen was a lifetime member of the Hillsdale American Legion and volunteer for the Sleeping Bear National Park Service for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, camping and traveling, woodworking, spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his wife of nearly 65 years, Sharon Carlisle, Glen is survived by two sons, Ron (Kim) Carlisle of Quincy and Randy (Jennie) Carlisle of Tecumseh; two grandsons, Chad (Kelly) Carlisle and Matt (Charlotte) Carlisle; four great-grandchildren, Kyle Brett, Drew and Austin; special niece and nephew, Sandy and Mike Burch and many nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandson, Tyler Carlisle; two sisters, Dora Brown and Judith Mann and five brothers, Ora, Darrel, Robert, George and Clyde Carlisle.
Memorial services for Glen Carlisle will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Matt West officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the National Park Service Sleeping Bear Dunes. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020