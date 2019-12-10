|
|
Glen Ray Wallace, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born April 3, 1938 in Olney, Illinois, the son of Donald and Erma (Smith) Wallace.
He is survived by his wife, Cleo Wallace; five sons, Brian Wallace of Texas, Ben Wallace of Michigan, Michael (Diane) Nevins of Michigan, Calvin (Amy) Nevins of Michigan and Mark (Iping) Nevins of Michigan; five daughters, Lorie (Ken) Hall of Tennessee, Luci Wallace of Indiana, Lindi Kallson of Indiana, Liz Wallace of Florida and Cindy (Richard) Padget of Michigan; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lee Wallace of Tennessee, Jim Wallace of Michigan and Robert Wallace of Michigan; one sister, Carol Singer of Ohio; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sandra Wallace; one daughter, Lisa Wallace; one brother, Lyle Wallace; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Glen Graduated from Waldron High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 50 years. He was employed through Belonga in St. Ignace, Michigan and Bales Trucking in Adrian, Michigan. He also owned and operated Wallace Excavating in Adrian, Michigan. Glen was a Godly Christian man and he was a member of the Baptist Church in St. Ignace and he attended Hillsdale United Brethren Church, where enjoyed serving as an Usher. He was a part of Men of Vision and he enjoyed attending the Gospel Barn in Hillsdale. He loved building things, working outside and doing anything and everything for his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
A funeral service will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, on Thursday, December 12th beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Josh Good officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will take place, at a later date, in the Brevort Township Cemetery in Moran, Michigan. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hillsdale United Brethren Church, or to the family, or to a . Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019