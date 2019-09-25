|
|
Glenn H. Risk of Jonesville, Michigan passed away on September 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 29, 1949 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Lloyd and Erma (Straehly) Risk.
Glenn is survived by four children, Monica Davis-Cruz, Nicole (Derrek) Crump, Jennifer Dow and Michael (Laci) Risk; thirteen grandchildren; one sister, Donna (Steve) Clevenger; one brother, Marlon Risk; and several loyal and close friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents and one brother, Marvin Risk.
Glenn was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Glenn was a huge sports fan who enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Tigers and was the biggest University of Michigan fan alive. He will be greatly missed. He was Owner and Operator of Risk Iron & Metal with his father, Lloyd and a past member of the Hillsdale Elks.
A funeral service to honor Glenn H. Risk will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning at 4:00 P.M. At the family's request please come dressed in maize and blue as a part of honoring Glenn. At his request cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the ALS Association. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Hampton Funeral Homes – Hillsdale?517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019