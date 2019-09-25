The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Risk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn H. Risk


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn H. Risk Obituary
Glenn H. Risk of Jonesville, Michigan passed away on September 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 29, 1949 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Lloyd and Erma (Straehly) Risk.
Glenn is survived by four children, Monica Davis-Cruz, Nicole (Derrek) Crump, Jennifer Dow and Michael (Laci) Risk; thirteen grandchildren; one sister, Donna (Steve) Clevenger; one brother, Marlon Risk; and several loyal and close friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents and one brother, Marvin Risk.
Glenn was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Glenn was a huge sports fan who enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions, the Detroit Tigers and was the biggest University of Michigan fan alive. He will be greatly missed. He was Owner and Operator of Risk Iron & Metal with his father, Lloyd and a past member of the Hillsdale Elks.
A funeral service to honor Glenn H. Risk will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning at 4:00 P.M. At the family's request please come dressed in maize and blue as a part of honoring Glenn. At his request cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the ALS Association. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Hampton Funeral Homes – Hillsdale?517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Funeral Homes
Download Now