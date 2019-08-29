|
|
Gloria Henderson Vear, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away at her home, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 88.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 27, 1931. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Charles "Bud" Vear, and their 12 children, Steve (Mary), Tony (Sherry), Terry Vear and Pam Hannel all of Hillsdale, Ray of Pensacola, Florida, Gay (Jeff) Godfrey of Elkhart, Indiana, Candi (Bill) Neal of Fallbrook, California, Rick (Marie) of Ukiah, California, Lisa (Richard) Bates of Plano, Texas, Mike (Nancy) of Conroe, Texas, Kelly (Jon) Cool of Grand Rapids and Kevin (Deborah) of Marietta, Georgia. She is also survived by 44 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Louise Strassenburg and a grandchild, Tabitha Lynn Vear.
Gloria moved to Hillsdale in 1967 when her husband set up his medical practice. She was a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church and was involved in many community organizations.
She started a LaLeche League Chapter to help mothers with breastfeeding, started and taught Gamper Childbirth Classes for expectant mothers, taught swimming lessons, directed the YFU Foreign Student Exchange Program, started a Gifted Students Program, originated the YMCA yearly Candy Sale and directed seven plays at the Sauk Theatre, including four large musicals. She was also active with the GOP and Right To Life, including several terms as Board President of the Alpha Omega Care Center. She graduated from Hillsdale College with two of her children in 1982 and co-authored a book, "Love, Laughter and Dreams", with her husband. Gloria was an optimistic visionary, who not only helped her husband become a doctor after they had eight children, but also helped many community organizations. All of this while helping to raise 12 children! She will be missed but never forgotten.
A Memorial Mass at Saint Anthony Catholic Church will take place on Saturday, September 14th beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Father David Reamsnyder officiating, preceded by the Rosary at 10:00 A.M. A private interment will take place at Saint Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be at Perennial Park Senior Center on Friday, September 13th from 4 – 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alpha Omega Care Center or Perennial Park.
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019