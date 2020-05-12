Home

Gloria J. Francis


1947 - 2020
Gloria J. Francis Obituary
Gloria J. Francis, 73, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born April 2, 1947 in Hillsdale to Edward and Jane (Long) Sponseller. She married Kenneth Francis on October 30, 1965 and he survives.

Gloria graduated from North Adams-Jerome High School. She had a passion working with children and had previously worked for several daycares and the Hillsdale Community Action Agency. Gloria also loved animals, especially watching birds eat from the feeder outside her window at home.

Surviving besides her husband, Kenneth, are four children, Sherry Armstrong of Montpelier, Teresa (Tom) Rutherford of Hillsdale, Carrie (Doug) Laser of Hillsdale and Kenneth Francis of Angola, IN; her father, Edward Sponseller; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Robert) Johnston and Barbara Hull; and brother, Edward (Sue) Sponseller.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Sponseller; two daughters, Michelle and Kelly; and a grandson, William Armstrong.

There will be no services or calling hours for Gloria Francis at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020
