Gloria J. Potter
1948 - 2020
Gloria Jean Potter, 72, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born on February 26, 1948 in Hillsdale to Doyle and Wilma (Perkins) Phegley. Gloria married Phillip Blain Potter on September 26, 1964 and preceded her in death on February 2, 2020.

Survivors include daughter, Sheri Potter; son, Douglas Potter of North Adams and one grandson, Nate Potter.

In addition to her husband, Phillip, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold and Robert Phegley.

A private graveside for Gloria Jean Potter will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideon's International.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
