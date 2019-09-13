|
Gloria Henderson Vear, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away at her home, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 88.
A Memorial Mass at Saint Anthony Catholic Church will take place on Saturday, September 14th beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Father David Reamsnyder officiating, preceded by the Rosary at 10:00 A.M. A private interment will take place at Saint Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be at Perennial Park Senior Center on Friday, September 13th from 4 – 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alpha Omega Care Center or Perennial Park. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary, sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019