Grace Emma Sines, age 80, went to be with the Lord Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 21,1939, in Charlotte, Mich., to Arthur and Lucille (Thomason) Harrington. Grace loved and enjoyed spending time with all her children, family dinners, day outings and trips. Survivors include 10 children, Gloria Campbell, Rose (Mark) Longbrake, Sherry Campbell, Joe (Lupe) Campbell, Stanley (Laura) Campbell, Todd (Kelley) Campbell, Jeffery (Christine) Campbell, Irvin (Carmen) Sines Jr., Jerry (Avonda Fix) Sines and Tammy Sines; 38 grandchildren; and 70 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers Donald Shady, Albert Harrington, sisters and brothers-in-law Edith (Forest) Dunbar, Beatrice (Louis) Burger and, Viola Ash; and two great-grandchildren.
She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019