Grace May Brink of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on November 26, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born on March 29, 1929 to Charles and Emma Crall.
Grace is survived by one daughter, Sheryl (LaVerne) Gamble of Hillsdale, MI; six grandchildren, Michelle (Scott Haskell) Schultz of Jonesville, MI, Dustina (Randy) Francis of Jonesville, MI, Jason (Heather) Brink of Hillsdale, MI, Heidi (Joe) Riley of Hillsdale, MI, Amber Gamble of Norfolk, VA, and Branden Gamble of Norfolk, VA; thirteen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Byron James Brink Sr.; one son, Byron James Brink Jr., one grandson, William Francis Marnell Jr.; and eight siblings, Jenny, Ed, Willie, Charles, George, James, Nina, and Victor.
Grace was a wonderful lady and she loved spending time with her family. She also loved to play bingo and enjoyed sewing.
A graveside service to honor her life will be held at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 2nd from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Due to current restrictions, masks are required and only 25 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
