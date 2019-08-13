Home

H. Douglas Wineland


1933 - 2019
H. Douglas Wineland Obituary
H. Douglas Wineland (1933-2019) passed away at home on August 7, 2019. He was born October 25, 1933 to Harold and Dorothy (Wise) Wineland in Hillsdale. He married Janet M Waldner June 4, 1955.
H.Douglas is survived by his wife, Janet, children Mark Wineland(Cheryl) and Dawn Ladd. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Wineland, Sister, Joyce Patterson, 5 Grandchildren, Nathan Ladd (Sarah), Ashlie Elliott(Brian), Tori Wineland, Derik Wineland(Jessica), Travis Ladd (Sara) along with 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Dorothy and Brother J.D. Wineland(Pat).
He was a proud Air Force Vetern serving from 1952-1969 as a Master Crew Chief Sargent. His true passion in life was flying. His love, friendship and guidance will be remembered and truly missed.
Donations in his memory to Heartland Hospice Group would be appreciated.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
