H. Duane Sell, 82, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. Duane was born December 14, 1936 in Ransom Twp., Michigan to Harry & Margaret (McFeters) Sell. Duane was married August 16, 1991 to Rosemary Skutt and she survives.
Duane was an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He was the founder of Mark I Plastics in Jonesville and Tennessee. He also founded Kamco in West Unity, OH. Duane purchased franchises for Two Men and a Truck in Toledo, OH, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida. Duane was a car enthusiast; he restored and collected in excess of 100 cars. He also belonged to several car clubs including the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Classic Car Club of America.
Surviving besides his wife Rosemary are two step-daughters, Kelli (Scott) Olney of Jackson and Kathleen (Scott) Olds of Lake Orion, MI; four grandchildren, Dakota & Zachary Miller and Trenton and Sara Olds; a great-grandson, Nolan Miller and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Jesse, Leo and Virginia.
Memorial services in memory of Duane Sell will take place Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Chaplain Lisa Holdridge officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, from 12:00 noon until services at 2:00 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary in Oxford, MI or the Leader Dog Program for the Blind in Rochester Hills, MI. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019