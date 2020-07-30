1/
Harry D. Warner
1932 - 2020
Harry D. Warner of Waldron, Michigan passed away July 26, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. Harry was born April 16, 1932 to Harry and Lucille (Brown) Warner. Harry married Doris Raby on April 28, 1952 and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2014.

Harry graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1950. He was a former computer programmer and US Army Veteran. He was also a member of the Hillsdale Elks Lodge.

Harry is survived by two sons; Mark Warner of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and David (Sara) Warner of Merrimack, New Hampshire; four grandchildren and one sister Patricia Caskey of Hillsdale.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Lucille (Brown) Warner and his wife Dorris (Raby) Warner.

Funeral services for Harry Warner will be Saturday August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. A private family interment will follow. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 5-7 at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are required for indoor gatherings. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
