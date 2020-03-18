|
Harvey L. Dunlap, age 76, of Camden, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his daughter's home in Camden surrounded by family. He was born May 12, 1943 in Camden to Cloyd & Frieda (Barrington) Dunlap. Harvey was married August 26, 1962 to Julia Robinson and she preceded him in death March 31, 2013.
Harvey was formerly employed at McCall's Lumber in Hillsdale for 42 years and more recently at Peltcs Lumber in Pioneer, Ohio for 10 years. Harvey also ran the H & R Saw, Sales and Service in Frontier. Harvey attended the Lake View United Brethren for many years and more recently attended the South Woodbridge Pentecostal Church with his sister Eunice. Harvey was a John Deere man when he farmed and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed deer hunting.
Surviving are two children, Lucinda (David) Grimm and James (Lisa) Dunlap, both of Camden; four grandchildren, Trevor Dunlap, Mandy (Nick) Lowthran, Cody (Ashley) Grimm and Sara Grimm; three great-grandchildren, Julia & Emmett Lowthran and Baby Grimm; a sister, Eunice Guy and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, wife Julia, and two sisters, Viola "Ruth" Sanders and Shirley Sigler.
Funeral services for Harvey Dunlap will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden with Pastors Jim Hibbard, Steve Smith and Ben Gladhill officiating. Interment will follow at Woodbridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Laurel Missions. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020