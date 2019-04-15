The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Rev. Havey A. Thomas


Rev. Harvey A. Thomas of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1933 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Elmer and Cora (Farrar) Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Norma (Newton) Thomas and his son, Mark Thomas.
Rev. Thomas was a longtime Hillsdale resident and pastor at Bankers Baptist Church before retiring. He was also a Chaplin and very involved in the Prison Ministry where he served for over 20 years.
A funeral service to honor Rev. Harvey A. Thomas will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, April, 19, 2019 beginning at 6 p.m. At his request cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, April 19th from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Bankers Baptist Church or to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019
