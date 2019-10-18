|
Hazel Marie Monahan, 91, of rural Hudson, died Wednesday morning, Oct.16, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.
She was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Hudson, a daughter of the late Ernest and Violet (Gerry) Pray. She married Patrick H. Monahan on Nov. 25, 1977, at Sacred Heart Church in Husdon. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2018.
Hazel graduated from Hudson High School in 1945 and went on to graduate from Riverside Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo in 1948 and Michigan State University in 1965. She practiced nursing for 45 years, retiring in 1986. She was a nursing instructor for 15 years. Hazel was a member of Open Door Bible Church in Hudson, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, director of junior church, former church clerk and served on the mission committee in 2009. After her retirement, she became volunteer curator of Hudson Museum, was a member and past president of Riverside Hospital Alumni, member and past president of Hudson Woman Club, president of Bean Creek Valley Historical since 1986 and was chosen Queen of the Hudson Festival in 2008.
Hazel was very knowledgeable about Hudson's history, known as "Hudson's Historian." She wrote the column "40 Years Ago" for Hudson Post Gazette, co-authored the "History of Hudson" book in 1983, co-authored " History of Riverside Hospital" in 1966 and co-authored a Civil War book about a Hudson doctor in 2007. She greatly enjoyed genealogy, working on her family tree and doing research for other families. Hazel was a Girl Scouts and Brownies leader for several years and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.
Hazel is survived by two sisters in-law, Margaret Seibert of Temperance and Agnes Vedra of Rossford, Ohio; a brother in-law, Paul F. Jr. (Martha) Monahan of Hudson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bert McQueen; stepsisters Irene Borton and Mona Timma; and a stepbrother, Arthur Rice.
Funeral services for Hazel will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hudson Open Door Bible Church, with Pastor Tom Pryde officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson,
Memorial contributions in memory of Hazel may be made to Hudson Open Door Bible Church or Hudson Museum. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019