Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
Hudson, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
Hudson, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Hudson Open Door Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Monahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel M. Monahan


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel M. Monahan Obituary
Hazel Marie Monahan, 91, of rural Hudson, died Wednesday morning, Oct.16, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.
She was born Dec. 22, 1927, in Hudson, a daughter of the late Ernest and Violet (Gerry) Pray. She married Patrick H. Monahan on Nov. 25, 1977, at Sacred Heart Church in Husdon. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2018.
Hazel graduated from Hudson High School in 1945 and went on to graduate from Riverside Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo in 1948 and Michigan State University in 1965. She practiced nursing for 45 years, retiring in 1986. She was a nursing instructor for 15 years. Hazel was a member of Open Door Bible Church in Hudson, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, director of junior church, former church clerk and served on the mission committee in 2009. After her retirement, she became volunteer curator of Hudson Museum, was a member and past president of Riverside Hospital Alumni, member and past president of Hudson Woman Club, president of Bean Creek Valley Historical since 1986 and was chosen Queen of the Hudson Festival in 2008.

Hazel was very knowledgeable about Hudson's history, known as "Hudson's Historian." She wrote the column "40 Years Ago" for Hudson Post Gazette, co-authored the "History of Hudson" book in 1983, co-authored " History of Riverside Hospital" in 1966 and co-authored a Civil War book about a Hudson doctor in 2007. She greatly enjoyed genealogy, working on her family tree and doing research for other families. Hazel was a Girl Scouts and Brownies leader for several years and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.

Hazel is survived by two sisters in-law, Margaret Seibert of Temperance and Agnes Vedra of Rossford, Ohio; a brother in-law, Paul F. Jr. (Martha) Monahan of Hudson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bert McQueen; stepsisters Irene Borton and Mona Timma; and a stepbrother, Arthur Rice.
Funeral services for Hazel will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Hudson Open Door Bible Church, with Pastor Tom Pryde officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson,
Memorial contributions in memory of Hazel may be made to Hudson Open Door Bible Church or Hudson Museum. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now