Helen Elaine Van Patten, 95, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the MacRitchie North Skill Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born on September 29, 1924 in Butler Township, Branch County, Michigan to Artemus and Alta (Woolf) Crandall. Helen married Wesley "Wayne" Van Patten on August 10, 1947 in Litchfield and he preceded her in death in 2009.
Helen graduated from Litchfield High School class of 1942. She had worked for Gordon Packer @ Litchfield Manufacturing, which later became Game-Time and for the Village of Jonesville serving as the office clerk. Helen was a member of the Hillsdale County Art Guild, Jonesville 1st Presbyterian Church, the Womens Circle and the Coldwater Miniatures Club. Helen was a leader of the Litchfield Girl Scouts and the Jonesville Boy Scouts, coached the Litchfield girls basketball team, a supporter of the Jonesville Library and a founding member of the Grosvenor House Museum in Jonesville.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Ann (Donald) Johnson of Jonesville, Wendy (Edward) Conklin of Litchfield; one son, Jeffrey Van Patten of Jonesville; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Berneta Crandall.
In addition to her husband, Wayne, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Iown Darling, Audra O'Melay, Arlene Anderson and Muriel Debbs; brothers, Carl and Lauren Crandall.?
A graveside service for Helen Elaine Van Patten will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Pastor Lynne McQuown. A visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 -12:00 noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Face coverings will be required to enter the building.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesville, the Hillsdale County Art Guild, the Grosvenor House Museum and the Jonesville District Library.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White chapel in Litchfield.
