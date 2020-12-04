1/
Helen Jagger
1928 - 2020
Helen "Marguerite" Jagger, 92, of Camden, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, OH. She was born October 29, 1928 in Ney, OH to Loren and Nelda (Neill) Ensign. She married Leonard V. Jagger and he preceded her in death.

In the interest of public health and safety, private funeral services for Marguerite Jagger will be held at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Burial will be held at West Woodbridge Cemetery in Woodbridge Township.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
