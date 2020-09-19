Helen L. Kilbourn, age 90, of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Jackson County Medical Care Facility in Jackson.
She was born July 12, 1930, in Addison, a daughter of Clifford and Louisa A. (Kelly) Ames. Helen graduated from Addison High School. She loved NASCAR and was fondly know as "NASCAR Helen."
Surviving Helen are her son, Michael (Lynn Broxholm) Kilbourn of Jackson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, David Kilbourn; her parents; and eight brothers and sisters, Cecil, Thaddeus, Mina Mary, Donald, Jack, June, Gail and Nina Mae.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Locust Corners Cemetery in Pittsford, with Pastor Carol Freeland officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.