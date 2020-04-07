|
Helen May, 95, beloved Mom, Grandma, Marty and Wife, left our earthly world on April 4, 2020.
She was born in Jackson, on August 22, 1924, to David and Lena (Olk) Snuggs. She married Edgar H. May on January 23, 1945.
Helen's love of life, animals and family could not be matched. She rode horses, flew airplanes, created beautiful works of art and even mastered photoshop on her computer in her 80s. She was a revolutionary in her own time and once she set her mind to something it would be mastered, regardless of age. Her unwavering love of her family held her strong and her spirit will be missed by all. She passed away in her home surrounded by family. She is finally reunited with her late husband, Edgar, and all her lost four-legged friends at Rainbow Bridge, freer than she has been in years.
Helen is survived by her two children, Sally (Robert) Mattson of Reading, and Pamela (David) Fralish of Lebanon, Ind.; three grandchildren, Christian (Lisa) Mattson, Sara (David) Carder and Amanda (Ryan) Cosby; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020