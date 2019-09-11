Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jonesville First Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Helen Ruth Bordner


1934 - 2019
Helen Ruth Bordner Obituary
Helen Ruth Bordner, age 84, of Jonesville, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Drews Village Green in Hillsdale.

She was born September 18, 1934 in Jonesville to Lonnie Llewellyn & Ruth DeNell (Smith) Potts. Helen was married June 6, 1952 to Floyd Bordner and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2014.

Helen graduated from Jonesville High School, was a lifelong resident of Jonesville and was employed as a secretary at Williams Elementary School and later Jonesville High School. She was an active member and Elder of the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir for 50 years and chairing the funeral dinner committee for over 30 years. Helen enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and the Hillsdale Hospital Auxiliary where she was recently honored for donating 5,000 volunteer hours. She also enjoyed being a part of the Womens Congress and reading and working on word search and cross word puzzles. Helen's giving heart will be dearly missed.

Surviving are four children, Leanna Kay Bordner of Normal, Illinois, Vicky Lynn (Gerry) Arno of Jonesville, Mark David (Shirley) Bordner of Hudsonville, Michigan and Renee DeNell (Tom) Sawdey of Jonesville; five grandchildren, Ernie (Cindi Shuberg) Arno, Adam Bordner, Amanda Bordner, DeNell (Kevin) Nelson and Erica (Corey) Hepker; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cecilia, Landon and Cole; brother-in-law, Paul Jones of Jonesville and two beloved nieces, Alicia (Dr. Louis) Lessard and Corinne (Glenn) Watson.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd and sister, Lillian Anna Mae Jones.

A Celebration of Life for Helen Bordner will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lynne McQuown officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
