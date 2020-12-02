Helena R. Lapham of Hillsdale, Michigan went to be with her Lord on November 25, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 18, 1945 to Richard and Ada (Waters) Harrington.
Helena is survived by three children, Sharon (Jody) Resler, David Firrone, and Missy (Shaun) Barker; eight grandchildren, Brianna, Damien, McKenzie, Chasity, Seth, Zoey, Baylee, and Shaun Jr.; three great grandchildren, Maison, BraeLynn, and Hunter.; two brothers, Richard (Jean) Harrington, and Hal (Vicky) Harrington; one sister, Clarice Melton; and a longtime family friend, Pat Ransford.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband; one son, Joseph Firrone; one brother; and one sister.
Helena was a member of the Hillsdale United Brethren Church. She was an avid Elvis fan and enjoyed reading.
At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor her life will be held at the Hillsdale United Brethren Church on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 1:00 P.M. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.