Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Henry L. Hoggatt


1936 - 2019
Henry L. Hoggatt Obituary
Henry Lewis Hoggatt, 83, of Reading, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 on his 83rd birthday, surrounded by his children at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born November 18, 1936 in Darke County, Ohio to Martin Steward and Gladys (Judy) Hoggatt. Henry married Beryl Young in 1958 and she preceded him in death in 2011.

Funeral services for Henry Lewis Hoggatt will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Action Agency For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019
