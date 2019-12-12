Home

Hiram D Rose Obituary
Hiram Dwayne "Wayne" Rose, age 58, of Mosherville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. He was born August 15, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois to Earl and Virginia (Johnson) Rose. Wayne married Angela Porter on October 3, 1987 and she survives.

A celebration of life dinner for Hiram "Wayne" Rose will take place Friday, December 13, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM at the Mosherville Grange. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Hiram Rose.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
