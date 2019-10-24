|
|
|
Homer W. Stuchell, 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born May 12, 1936.
Graveside funeral services for Homer Stuchell will be Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 5-8 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019