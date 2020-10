Howard "Ross" Kochendorfer, 81, of Saline and formerly of Allen, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born May 17, 1939 in Hillsdale County to Carl and Anna (Marshall) Kochendorfer.Visitation for Ross Kochendorfer will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.