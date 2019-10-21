The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Howard L. Wheaton


1938 - 2019
Howard L. Wheaton Obituary
Howard Leonard "Buzz" Wheaton, of Jerome, Michigan, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Hillsdale County. He was born June 18, 1938, in Addison, Michigan, the son of Leonard and Helen (Hague) Wheaton.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Wheaton, whom he married on April 30, 1960; four children, Norma (Ron Martin) Wheaton of Somerset Center, Cindy Blossom of Hillsdale, Russell Wheaton of Angola, IN and Joan Morgan of Jerome; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James "Jess" Wheaton of Rollin and Nelson Wheaton of Gaylord; two sisters, Doris Hawes of Jackson and Geri Heeman of Tecumseh; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Howard Lee Wheaton; one sister, Martha Myers; one brother, Marion Wheaton and one grand-dog, "NOVA".

Mr. Wheaton worked at Addison Products for 30 years and then he worked at Tenneco until his retirement. He was very active in the community and was known as a "Jokester". He was a wonderful Husband, Father and Grandfather, who loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending every sporting event they were involved in.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Howard Leonard "Buzz" Wheaton will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Wednesday, October 23rd beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will take place in the Jerome Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 22nd from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home in Hillsdale. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a . Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019
