Howard Virgil Flory, 73, of Bryan, Ohio, and former resident of Alvordton, Ohio, and Reading, passed away peacefully with family at his side, Friday May 15, 2020, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born February 25, 1947, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Melvin and Lucille (Purcell) Flory. He married Debra (Sewell) on March 28, 1975, and she preceded him in death in 1996.
Howard was a parishioner at Silver Creek Church of the Brethren. He was employed at Hayes Albion in West Unity for 15 years, IPG in Reading for 13 years and retired from Bil-Jax in Archbold. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening, especially his potatoes that he planted the same time every year.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Kalill of Daphne, Alabama, and Doris (Jeff) Spragg of Camden; two sons, Joseph (Rhonda Barker) Flory of Alvordton, Ohio, and Hank Ezell of Bryan, Ohio; one sister, Anna (Richard) Huston of Chrisman, Illinois; two brothers, Robert (Betty) Flory of Bryan, Ohio, and Charles (Juanita) Flory of Montpelier, Ohio; his granddaughters Sydney (Brandon) Shearer of Minneapolis, Minn., Elizabeth Kalill of Baton Rouge, La., and Brianna Ezell of Atlanta; and grandsons Travis and Lucas Spragg of Hillsdale and Tyler Smith of Homer.
In addition to his beloved wife, Debra, he was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Joe, George and Leroy Flory.
A private graveside for Howard Virgil Flory will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, with dear friend and Pastor Terry Baldwin officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to tEagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N. State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 19, 2020