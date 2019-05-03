Home

Hunter J. Risk

Hunter J. Risk Obituary
It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Hunter J. Risk, 18, of Shipshewana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Those who knew Hunter, lost a shining light in their lives.
He will be missed everyday by his Father and Mother Richard and Alisha Risk, Sister Ravean Risk, Brothers Wyatt, Myles and Eric Zachary Parsons, Great- Grandmother Nancy Elliott, Grandfather Richard Elliott Sr, Grandmother Debora Wilson, Grandparents Richard and Patricia Risk, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends.
We know now that Hunter is with his Great-Grand Parents, Grace Hubbell and Ward Elliott.
Hunter was a senior at Westview High School in Topeka IN and an award-winning chef enrolled at Impact Institute in Kendallville, IN studying culinary arts.
Funeral services for Hunter will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Regina Hendee officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, C/O Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 3, 2019
