It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Hunter J. Risk, 18, of Shipshewana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Those who knew Hunter, lost a shining light in their lives.
He will be missed everyday by his Father and Mother Richard and Alisha Risk, Sister Ravean Risk, Brothers Wyatt, Myles and Eric Zachary Parsons, Great- Grandmother Nancy Elliott, Grandfather Richard Elliott Sr, Grandmother Debora Wilson, Grandparents Richard and Patricia Risk, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends.
We know now that Hunter is with his Great-Grand Parents, Grace Hubbell and Ward Elliott.
Hunter was a senior at Westview High School in Topeka IN and an award-winning chef enrolled at Impact Institute in Kendallville, IN studying culinary arts.
Funeral services for Hunter will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Regina Hendee officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, C/O Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 3, 2019