|
|
Ida Ruth Hunt, age 87 of Jonesville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her daughters home in Jonesville. Ruth was born June 7, 1932 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Joseph and Lois (Lewis) Puckett. Ruth married Gelvin "Louie" Hunt on March 15, 1957 and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2015.
Ruth was the house mother and cook for the TKE House at Hillsdale College for 20 years. She was an active member of the Hillsdale Baptist Church, where she enjoyed cooking for church activities and serving on the funeral dinner committee. Ruth also baby sat for 15 years for the Kimball family. She also enjoyed crocheting and cooking
Ruth is survived by six children, Della Marlene (Michael) Baker of Spring Hill, Florida, Dortha J. Wise of Adrian, Diana (Sam) Maddox of Jonesville, Sharon (Bill) Grisham of Yemassee, South Carolina, Bruce (Tammie) Hunt of Jonesville and Joyce Synowiec of Dallas, Georgia; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Dottie Bell Newman of Tennessee.
In addition to her husband, Louie Hunt, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Richard Hunt; three sisters, Emily "Bonnie", Liddie and Odessa; two brothers, J.D. Puckett and Joseph "Harold" Puckett and one granddaughter.
In the interest of public health and safety, private family funeral services with social distancing for Ida Ruth Hunt will take place at Hillsdale Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Baptist Church or Elara Caring Hospice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 28, 2020