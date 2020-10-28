1/1
Ignatius J. LoPresto Jr.
1931 - 2020
Ignatius Joe LoPresto Jr., 88, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 2, 1931 in Hillsdale to Ignatius Joe and Lena (DeFranco) LoPresto Sr. Joe married Marylyn Guise on August 25, 1951 and she preceded him in death on February 27, 2002. He later married Jane (Lambright) Esterline on August 7, 2005 and she survives.

Joe graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1949 and he attended master plumbers and pipe fitters trade school. Joe worked as a master plumber for Guise Plumbing and Heating for 25 years and he had a union pipe fitting card for 35 years. He retired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Maintenance Department in 1993. Joe served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He was a member of the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church and Hillsdale American Legion. Joe enjoyed camping with his family, and hunting and fishing in the Upper Peninsula for over 40 years. He loved sports and cars, having owned over 75 cars in his lifetime. He was a loving, devoted and spiritual man who also had a great sense of humor. Joe enjoyed joking with others and his wittiness was sometimes taken too seriously when he was trying to be funny. His two year battle with Charles Bonnet Syndrome of blindness gave his family much entertainment with wild stories of what he "could see".

In addition to his wife, Jane LoPresto, Joe is survived by three children, Linda (Jack) Vanderpool of Morenci, Christine Miller of Hillsdale and David (Mary) LoPresto of Camden; 27 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Mike LoPresto of Kalamazoo; daughter-in-law. Melinda LoPresto of Frontier; two sisters-in-law, Geneva Slade of Hillsdale and LaVeta (John) Lehman of Renton, Washington; four step-children, Laurie (Leon) Newell, Scott (Kathy) Esterline, John (Debbie) Esterline and Terry (Darci) Esterline; twelve step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Marylyn; his parents; two sons, Stephen and Brian LoPresto; brother, Paul LoPresto and son-in-law, Rick Miller.

Funeral services for Joe LoPresto will take place Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillsdale Free Methodist Church with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hillsdale Free Methodist Church
