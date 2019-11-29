|
On Monday, November 25, 2019, the Lord Jesus Christ called Ila Mae Dryer home to be with him. Ila put her faith and trust in Christ at an early age. She strived daily to model and live the Christian life.
Ila Mae Seewer was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 17, 1929 to Fred and Grace LeMunyon Seewer. On September 4, 1954, she married John Richard Dryer. The marriage was performed by her father in North Adams, Michigan. She has two daughters, Marney (Jerry) Kast and Kathy (Marvin) Childrey, five grandchildren, Lisa (Brennon) Balcom, Ryan Kast, Josh (Korynne) Kast, Joel (Erin) Childrey and Jon (Colleen) Childrey. Ila also has three great- grandchildren, Ila and Maggie Childrey and Carter Kast.
Fred and Grace Seewer along with a sister, Phyllis Ann preceded her in death.
Ila graduated from North Adams High School in 1947 and attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina. Throughout her career, Ila excelled in organizational and clerical skills. She will best be remembered as touching so many lives at Hillsdale High School where she was employed as a secretary for 23 years. Ila was a faithful member of Bankers Baptist Church and blessed many by playing the organ. Ila was very involved in her church and community. Christmas held many traditions for her. One included having her grandchildren take turns reading the Christmas story from her Bible.
Ila and Jack enjoyed many activities together. They most enjoyed watching and attending their grandchildren's school events. Due to illness, Ila had to spend the remainder of her life at the Hillsdale Medical Care Facility.
In celebrating her life, funeral services will be held for Ila Mae Dryer at the VanHorn Eagle Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Jerry Kast will be officiating. The family will meet with friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in honor of Ila Dryer are suggested to the Bankers Baptist Church. For online condolences. please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019