Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila R Klein


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ila R Klein Obituary
Ila R. Klein, 84, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. She was born July 17, 1935 to Ray and Iva (Porter) Mann. She married Paul Hassenzahl and he preceded her in death in 1996. Ila later married Louis Klein and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Ila graduated from Camden High School. She was a nurses aid at Elm Hurst Hospital in Angola for many years.

Ila is survived by ten children, Lois (Bob) Grace of Reading, Charlie (Bonnie) Klein of Camden, Robert Hassenzahl of Quincy, Richard (Sue) Hassenzahl of East LeRoy, Randall (Mindie) Hassenzahl of Hamilton, Indiana, Teresa (Bob) Cripe of Iron Mountain, Darla (Rodney) Hantz of Fremont, Indiana, Roger (April) Hassenzahl of Muncie, Indiana, Ronald Hassenzahl of Coldwater, Jack (Danyelle) Hassenzahl of Reading; sister, Ilene (Jim) Manley of Florida and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her two husbands, Ila was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Iva Hassenzahl; brothers, Dale, John, Carl and Ralph and sister, Irene Osborne.

Per Ila's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -