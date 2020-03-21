|
Ila R. Klein, 84, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. She was born July 17, 1935 to Ray and Iva (Porter) Mann. She married Paul Hassenzahl and he preceded her in death in 1996. Ila later married Louis Klein and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Ila graduated from Camden High School. She was a nurses aid at Elm Hurst Hospital in Angola for many years.
Ila is survived by ten children, Lois (Bob) Grace of Reading, Charlie (Bonnie) Klein of Camden, Robert Hassenzahl of Quincy, Richard (Sue) Hassenzahl of East LeRoy, Randall (Mindie) Hassenzahl of Hamilton, Indiana, Teresa (Bob) Cripe of Iron Mountain, Darla (Rodney) Hantz of Fremont, Indiana, Roger (April) Hassenzahl of Muncie, Indiana, Ronald Hassenzahl of Coldwater, Jack (Danyelle) Hassenzahl of Reading; sister, Ilene (Jim) Manley of Florida and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands, Ila was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Iva Hassenzahl; brothers, Dale, John, Carl and Ralph and sister, Irene Osborne.
Per Ila's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020