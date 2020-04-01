Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Ina L. Burlew


1934 - 2020
Ina L. Burlew Obituary
Ina Lola Burlew, 86, of Reading, went home to be with Jesus on March 30, 2020 at home. She was born February 17, 1934 in Waldron to Harold and Erma (McNutt) Petrie. She graduated from North Adams High School, class of 1952. She went on to earn her Nursing degree from Kellogg Community College. Ina worked at the Litchfield Manor for many years.

She is survived by her Husband of 66 years, Raymond Sr.; three sons, Raymond Jr. (Ginny) of Reading, Randall (Beth) of Irmo, South Carolina, Rodney (Michelle) of Cambria; sisters, Florence Burlew of Hanover and Bonnie Palmeri of Hillsdale; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and one sister.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Maplewood Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
