Inella D. Smith
Inella Doris Smith (Ladd), aged 88, of Albion, MI, died peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, at RidgeCrest Health Campus, Jackson.

Survivors include six children; Dianna (John) Plum of Seeley Lake, MT, Susan (Peter) Walz of Jackson, MI, Julia (Harry) Wolfe of Homer, Timothy Smith (Cara) of Frankfort, MI, Kirk Smith and Sara (Mike) Lammers of Albion; 15 grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Smith; her parents; one son, Charles Owen Smith; one grandson, Justin Timothy Smith and three brothers.

Due to Covid restrictions no services are planned. Inella is laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Parma. Any flowers may be sent to the staff at RidgeCrest Health Campus, 703 Robinson Rd, Jackson, MI. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
