Ira James "Jim" Potter Sr. of Jonesville, Michigan passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1933 in Jerome, Michigan to Ora and Louise (McClannahan) Potter.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jean (Root); eight children, Maurice (Connie) Jenkins, Kathy (Dale) Flaugher, Donald (Chris) Jenkins, Beth (Kenneth) Anspaugh, Ira James (Diane) Potter Jr., Jim (Linda) Potter, Deana (William) Waite and Lisa Potter; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas Potter, Leroy Potter and Phil Houseknect and two sisters, Ellen Conklin and Joann Conklin.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; his first wife, Patricia; one sister, Mary Tubbs; one brother, Harold Potter and three great grandchildren, Elizabeth Buemel, Rhiannon Momenee and Madelyn Bittle.
Jim was a very loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to be outdoors and go camping and play games including, BINGO and euchre. He also loved to watch old western movies and wrestling and listen to country music. He also served our country in the United States Army.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, September 27, 2019 beginning at 3:00 P.M. Interment will follow at the Johnson Cemetery in Scipio Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 26th from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family or a . Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019