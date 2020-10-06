1/
Irene Signor
Irene "Louise" Signor, 86, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born August 17, 1934 in Hillsdale to Wayne and Genevieve (Sayles) Moulton. Louise married Roy W. Signor on November 23, 1952 and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Funeral services for Irene Louise Signor will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Minister Jeanette Strauss officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, October 5 from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. Face coverings are required for indoor gatherings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
