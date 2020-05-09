Home

Irma A. Egger

Irma A. Egger Obituary
Irma A. Egger, age 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home.
In the interest of public health and executive orders from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or fewer at a time for gatherings, calling hours with social distancing for Irma Egger will be held 1-4 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Family interment take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 9, 2020
