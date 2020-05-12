|
Irma A. Egger, age 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home. She was born April 19, 1930 in Carleton, Michigan to Andrew and Beulah (Cousino) Wright. Irma married Wayne Egger on September 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1985.
Irma graduated from Adrian High School. She was a former member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in Allen Park and current member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Stars Widow Group. Irma enjoyed volunteering for the church and the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was a member of Mosherville Grange for over 20 years where she enjoyed serving dinners and dancing.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Norma) Smith of Reading; two granddaughters, Angie (Jerry) McNair and Jamie Smith; six great-grandchildren, Megan (Tim) Watza, Jacob Brown, Samantha Brown, Damion Scott, Duncan Scott and Douglas Scott and three great-great-grandchildren, Jaylinn, Lilyana and Ivy.
In addition to her husband, Irma was preceded in death by her son, Randall Egger; her parents; two great-grandchildren, Kate Brown and Devin Scott; sister, Lois Shadbolt and brother, Edward Fisher.
In the interest of public health and executive orders from the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less at a time for gatherings, calling hours with social distancing for Irma Egger will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Family interment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020