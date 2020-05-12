Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Calling hours
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home
Hillsdale, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Egger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma A Egger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma A Egger Obituary
Irma A. Egger, age 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home. She was born April 19, 1930 in Carleton, Michigan to Andrew and Beulah (Cousino) Wright. Irma married Wayne Egger on September 18, 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1985.

Irma graduated from Adrian High School. She was a former member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in Allen Park and current member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Stars Widow Group. Irma enjoyed volunteering for the church and the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was a member of Mosherville Grange for over 20 years where she enjoyed serving dinners and dancing.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Norma) Smith of Reading; two granddaughters, Angie (Jerry) McNair and Jamie Smith; six great-grandchildren, Megan (Tim) Watza, Jacob Brown, Samantha Brown, Damion Scott, Duncan Scott and Douglas Scott and three great-great-grandchildren, Jaylinn, Lilyana and Ivy.

In addition to her husband, Irma was preceded in death by her son, Randall Egger; her parents; two great-grandchildren, Kate Brown and Devin Scott; sister, Lois Shadbolt and brother, Edward Fisher.

In the interest of public health and executive orders from the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less at a time for gatherings, calling hours with social distancing for Irma Egger will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Family interment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -