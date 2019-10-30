Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jack D MOss Obituary
Jack D. Moss, age 89, cherished significant other to Clarine (son, Steve). Loving father of Linda (Bill) LaPointe, Gary Moss and the late Laura. Dear stepfather of Jamie (Christine). Dearest grandfather of Travis, Cole and Orrieanna.

Jack started with the Detroit Police Department in 1953 and retired as sergeant in 1978.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. today with a service at 6 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 25450 Plymouth Rd. in Redford. Jack will be laid to rest at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, Mich.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
