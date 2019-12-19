|
Jack D. Reamer, age 84, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born February 20, 1935 in Osseo to Everett and Doris Mae (Ash) Reamer. Jack married Bonnie Wheeler on August 17, 1957 and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2018.
Jack graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1953 and from Western Michigan University in 1957. He received his Masters in Secondary Education from Western Michigan University in 1964. Jack is a member of the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church and a 52 year member of the Hillsdale Lions Club. He was a former member of the Board of Directors for Hope House in Jonesville and former co-coordinator of the Red Cross Blood Drives for many years.
Survivors include one daughter, Elaine "Ellie" (Eric) Langston of Hillsdale; five grandchildren, Kyle and Kelsea Osborn and Taylor, Frank and Ashleigh Langston; six great-grandchildren, Ryann Fox, Jayden, Reagan, Trevyn and Ruby Osborn and Amiyah Pettway; two brothers-in-law, Tom and John Arch and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie Reamer, Jack was preceded in death by his twin sister, Jane and sister, Shirley Arch.
A memorial service for Jack Reamer will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church with Pastor Rob McPherson officiating. Private family interment will take place at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Lions Club or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019