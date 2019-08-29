Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack D. Smith


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jack D. Smith Obituary
Jack Duane Smith, 82, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 9, 1936 in Cambria to Charles and Violet (Shear) Smith. Jack married Theresa L. Powell on February 21, 1959 and she survives.

There will be no services or calling hours for Jack Duane Smith at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.