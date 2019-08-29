|
|
|
Jack Duane Smith, 82, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born November 9, 1936 in Cambria to Charles and Violet (Shear) Smith. Jack married Theresa L. Powell on February 21, 1959 and she survives.
There will be no services or calling hours for Jack Duane Smith at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019