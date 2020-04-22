|
|
|
Jack I. Wheeler, age 87, of Waldron, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Drews County Living in Hillsdale. He was born June 29, 1932 in Waldron to David and Ada (Hutchison) Wheeler. Jack married Mary Philo on October 20, 1956 and she survives.
Private family graveside services will take place at Waldron Cemetery with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Veterans. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share condolences and memory with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020