Jack Raymond Toner, age 82, of Pittsford, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Jack was born on June 21, 1938 to Raymond and Opal (White) Toner. He married Karen Dopp on September 5, 1964 and she survives.
Jack graduated from Pittsford High School in 1957 and went on to enlist in the Army where he served his country proudly as an engineer stationed in Korea. Jack was also employed at Essex Wire in Hillsdale for over 30 years and retired form Advanced Coating Technology.
Jack loved the outdoors and he was an avid fisherman. He also liked to work with his hands and created many woodworking projects with Toner's Wood Crafts. Jack loved sports, especially baseball and football. He also enjoyed attending the county fairs to watch the horse pulling competitions. He spent his retirement doting on his daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoying leisurely golf cart rides around Pittsford with his wife, Karen and dog, Peanut. Family and friends meant everything to Jack. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Toner; three daughters, Tina (Jon) Jenkins, Kris (Don) Dobrosky, and Katrina (Dave) Whaley; six grandchildren, Jehiel (Kristina) Jenkins, Amber (Izell) Day, Michael (Jamie) Day, Kayle (Danny) Dobrosky, Missy (Shawn) Dobrosky and Austin (Devin) Kelly; eleven great-grandchildren, Julyan Day, Nova Day, Karena Day, RaeLyn Scott, Izaiic Wilson, Cora Dobrosky, Emma Dobrosky, Ashton Mack, Ariel Dobrosky, Richard Shaw and Hunter Jenkins.
Jack is preceded in death by his daughter Karena, who passed away in 1970; his parents; and brother, Douglas Toner.
A celebration of life for Jack Toner will take place Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard and Tina Jenkins officiating. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A private family interment will take place at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Heartland Home and Health Care in Mason, Michigan. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.