Jacqueline Marie "Jackie" Powell, 63, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born April 15, 1957 in Hillsdale to Ernest "Bud" and Betty (Purchis) Lyons. Jackie married Robert Powell on December 27, 1974 and he survives.
Jackie graduated from Jonesville High School in 1974. She worked as a home manager for Community Norm Homes in Jonesville and later retired from Kline Tool. Jackie was a member of Hillsdale City Church. She loved camping, playing corning hole, pitching horseshoes and traveling with her family.
In addition to her husband, Robert Powell, Jackie is survived by two daughters, Jasmine Powell of Santa Cruz, California and Amanda (Joe) Salkiewicz of Kathleen, Georgia; three grandchildren, Christian, Natalie and Brady and four siblings, Patricia "Pat" (Arden) Stebbins of Jonesville, Joyanna Dooley of Allen, Ernest "Ernie" (Wanda Baker) Lyons of Mosherville and Fred (Dece) Lyons of Quincy.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Robert Dooley and niece, Missy Lyons.
Funeral services for Jackie Powell will take place Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hillsdale City Church with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Social distancing and masks are required for indoor gatherings. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation
